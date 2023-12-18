0
Monday 18 December 2023 - 00:34

Iran Urges Pakistan to Ensure Border Security after Rask Terrorist Attack

The interior minister on Sunday paid a visit to the Police headquarters in Rask, where 11 Police forces were martyred in a terrorist attack on Friday.

Vahidi said the investigation found that members of the terrorist group have crossed the border from Pakistan and entered the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Balouchestan at nighttime.

“We call on the government of Pakistan to take action to protect and secure its border and not allow the terrorist groups to create dens on its soil,” the minister stated.

He also noted that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack will be soon brought to justice with the efforts of the Iranian security, military and law enforcement forces and a “terrible revenge” awaits them.

In the early hours of Friday, gunmen of the "Jaish al-Adl" (better known in Iran as Jaish al-Dhulm) terrorist group stormed the police station in Rask, killing 11 servicemen and injuring a number of others.
