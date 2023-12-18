Chad Expels 4 Sudanese Diplomats

Islam Times - Chad has declared four Sudanese diplomats "persona non-grata", giving them 72 hours to leave the country.

"This measure follows serious and unfounded remarks by the Sudanese army deputy chief of staff Lt. General Yasir al-Atta accusing Chad of interfering in the inter-Sudanese conflict," Chad's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the Sudanese ambassador to Chad was summoned and informed of the decision, Xinhua reported."The recurrence of such comments by the Sudanese authorities towards the Republic of Chad and its government is simply unacceptable, unfriendly and reveals an ulterior motive," the statement added.Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum and other areas since April 15.The clashes on Friday moved for the first time to Wad Madani, the capital of the Gezira State in central Sudan.