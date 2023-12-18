0
Monday 18 December 2023 - 00:43

Putin Says Naively Believed There Would Be No Confrontation between West, Russia

Story Code : 1103227

"I had a naive idea that the whole world and especially the so-called, now I say with absolute conviction, the so-called civilized (world) understands what happened to Russia, that it has become a completely different country, that there is no ideological confrontation anymore, which means there is no basis for confrontation," Putin said, Sputnik reported.

He added that he saw negative actions in the policies of Western countries towards Russia, in particular, support for separatism and terrorism on Russia’s territory, but believed that this was "simply the inertia of thinking and action."

"But the reality is, later I became 100% convinced of this, that after the collapse of the Soviet Union, they (in the West) thought that they had to be patient – and would collapse Russia too," Putin said.
