Monday 18 December 2023 - 00:49

Hezbollah Combatants Pound Israeli Military Positions

Story Code : 1103228
Hezbollah Combatants Pound Israeli Military Positions
Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news channel, citing a Hezbollah statement released on Sunday, reported that the group had targeted Israeli forces at the Birkat Risha outpost in the north of occupied Palestinian lands, causing casualties among the troops.

Several Israeli troopers were also injured, when additional strikes hit the vicinity of Hanita military facility, situated approximately 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) northeast of Nahariya.

Hezbollah said on Saturday that it mounted two attacks on the Birkat Risha Israeli post near the border, inflicting deaths and injuries.

Media reports said four Israeli soldiers were wounded in the attacks, one of them critically.

Hezbollah later announced attacks on four more Israeli posts, saying it targeted groups of Israeli soldiers.

Israeli artillery shelling, meanwhile, targeted the Wadi Hassan area on the outskirts of the Lebanese border town of al-Jibbain as well as the suburbs of the Lebanese towns of Khiam, Deir Mimas, Blida, Houla, Mays al-Jabal and Kfarkila.

Hezbollah in a statement announced the death of one more of its combatants, identified as Radwan Hammoudi.

Later on Saturday, Israeli media outlets reported alert sirens in the northern part of the occupied territories and explosions in the Upper Galilee area.

The Israeli regime has been waging sporadic attacks on southern Lebanon since October 7, when it launched a devastating war against the besieged Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah has mounted near daily rocket attacks on Israeli positions at the border, while Israel has conducted air and artillery strikes in southern Lebanon.

More than 120 people have been killed on the Lebanese side of the border since October 7, mostly Hezbollah forces and more than a dozen civilians, according to an AFP tally.

Israel says at least six of its soldiers and four settlers have been killed in the area, and the Lebanese army lost a soldier.

Seventeen Lebanese civilians, three of them journalists, have also lost their lives in the exchanges.
