Pakistan Condemns Terrorist Attack on Iran Police Base

Islam Times - Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has censured a recent terrorist attack on an Iranian police station, emphasizing her country’s solidarity with the Iranian nation and government.

Zahra Baloch issued a statement on Sunday, saying that Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack at Rask Police HQs in the southeastern region of Iran, which killed 11 Iranian forces and injured several others.“We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the swift recovery of the injured,” she said, adding, “Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the Government and brotherly people of Iran in this hour of unspeakable tragedy.”The Pakistani official also pointed to the aftermath of the harmful phenomenon for the region, saying, “Terrorism is a threat to regional as well as global peace and security and it needs to be confronted by all means including through bilateral and regional co-operation.”At around 2 a.m. local time on Friday, the police headquarters in Rask County, Sistan and Balouchestan Province, was attacked by the so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group. Eleven police forces were killed and seven more wounded, some in critical condition, in the attack.