0
Monday 18 December 2023 - 01:04

Pakistan Condemns Terrorist Attack on Iran Police Base

Story Code : 1103230
Pakistan Condemns Terrorist Attack on Iran Police Base
Zahra Baloch issued a statement on Sunday, saying that Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack at Rask Police HQs in the southeastern region of Iran, which killed 11 Iranian forces and injured several others.

“We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the swift recovery of the injured,” she said, adding, “Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the Government and brotherly people of Iran in this hour of unspeakable tragedy.”

The Pakistani official also pointed to the aftermath of the harmful phenomenon for the region, saying, “Terrorism is a threat to regional as well as global peace and security and it needs to be confronted by all means including through bilateral and regional co-operation.”

At around 2 a.m. local time on Friday, the police headquarters in Rask County, Sistan and Balouchestan Province, was attacked by the so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group. Eleven police forces were killed and seven more wounded, some in critical condition, in the attack.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Targets Gaza Hospitals, Admits It Killed Captives
Israel Targets Gaza Hospitals, Admits It Killed Captives
Trump Repeats ‘Poisoning Blood’ Anti-Immigrant Remark
Trump Repeats ‘Poisoning Blood’ Anti-Immigrant Remark
17 December 2023
US Nuclear-Powered Sub Arrives in S. Korea amid Possibility of North Korea ICBM Launch
US Nuclear-Powered Sub Arrives in S. Korea amid Possibility of North Korea ICBM Launch
17 December 2023
New Sanctions on Russia to Cause More Harm to EU: Diplomat
New Sanctions on Russia to Cause More Harm to EU: Diplomat
17 December 2023
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War
16 December 2023
West Secretly Urging Russia-Ukraine Talks: Lavrov
West Secretly Urging Russia-Ukraine Talks: Lavrov
16 December 2023
Mossad Spy Executed in Iran
Mossad Spy Executed in Iran
16 December 2023
New Ops against US Forces in Iraq, Syria
New Ops against US Forces in Iraq, Syria
15 December 2023
Yemen Conducts Drone Op against Container Ship Heading for “Israel”
Yemen Conducts Drone Op against Container Ship Heading for “Israel”
15 December 2023
European Leaders Urge a Cease Fire in Gaza: We’re Losing Credibility
European Leaders Urge a Cease Fire in Gaza: We’re Losing Credibility
15 December 2023
Gantz Swipes at Netanyahu, Criticizes Those Creating Disputes with US
Gantz Swipes at Netanyahu, Criticizes Those Creating Disputes with US
15 December 2023
Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End: Hamas
Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End: Hamas
14 December 2023
Biden Impeachment Inquiry Authorized by US House Republicans
Biden Impeachment Inquiry Authorized by US House Republicans
14 December 2023