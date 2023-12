Islam Times - At least nine people died and several others were injured in a solar factory blast in India's southwestern state of Maharashtra on Sunday.

"This blast happened at the time of packing in the cast booster plant in the Solar Explosive Company. More details awaited," media reports quoted Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural) Harsh Poddar as saying.The injured were admitted to a local hospital, Xinhua reported.According to the reports, the company where the blast happened dealt with the supplies of explosives and other defense equipment for the country's defense department.