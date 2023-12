Islam Times - At least four Palestinian combatants were killed after the Zionist forces attacked Tulkarm in the West Bank.

The Israeli regime targeted the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem, occupied West Bank early Sunday.Several other Palestinians were injured during the Zionists' invasion.The reports added that Resistance forces detonated several bombs in the path of Israeli troops.Israeli bulldozers are also destroying the infrastructure of the camp and causing a lot of damage to the area.