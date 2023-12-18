0
Monday 18 December 2023 - 01:09

Israeli Regime Playing with Lives of Its Captives: Qassam

Story Code : 1103233
Israeli Regime Playing with Lives of Its Captives: Qassam
The spokesman of al-Qassam, which is the military wing of the Hamas Resistance movement, said that the regime killed three of its captives on Friday night and preferred their deaths to their freedom from captivity, Palestinian media reported Abu Ubaida as saying on Saturday.

The Israeli regime has been behaving its captives in such a criminal way, and aims to free itself from the pressure and consequences it is informed of, he added.

Following the statement by Abu Ubaida, families of some of the Israeli captives protested in Tel Aviv, renewing calls on the regime to reach an agreement with Hamas for the release of their loved ones.

Similar protests have been held in the past weeks.

According to the Israeli regime, some 240 people were taken captive by Hamas on October 7 when the Palestinian Resistance movement launched its unprecedented Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.  
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Targets Gaza Hospitals, Admits It Killed Captives
Israel Targets Gaza Hospitals, Admits It Killed Captives
Trump Repeats ‘Poisoning Blood’ Anti-Immigrant Remark
Trump Repeats ‘Poisoning Blood’ Anti-Immigrant Remark
17 December 2023
US Nuclear-Powered Sub Arrives in S. Korea amid Possibility of North Korea ICBM Launch
US Nuclear-Powered Sub Arrives in S. Korea amid Possibility of North Korea ICBM Launch
17 December 2023
New Sanctions on Russia to Cause More Harm to EU: Diplomat
New Sanctions on Russia to Cause More Harm to EU: Diplomat
17 December 2023
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War
16 December 2023
West Secretly Urging Russia-Ukraine Talks: Lavrov
West Secretly Urging Russia-Ukraine Talks: Lavrov
16 December 2023
Mossad Spy Executed in Iran
Mossad Spy Executed in Iran
16 December 2023
New Ops against US Forces in Iraq, Syria
New Ops against US Forces in Iraq, Syria
15 December 2023
Yemen Conducts Drone Op against Container Ship Heading for “Israel”
Yemen Conducts Drone Op against Container Ship Heading for “Israel”
15 December 2023
European Leaders Urge a Cease Fire in Gaza: We’re Losing Credibility
European Leaders Urge a Cease Fire in Gaza: We’re Losing Credibility
15 December 2023
Gantz Swipes at Netanyahu, Criticizes Those Creating Disputes with US
Gantz Swipes at Netanyahu, Criticizes Those Creating Disputes with US
15 December 2023
Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End: Hamas
Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End: Hamas
14 December 2023
Biden Impeachment Inquiry Authorized by US House Republicans
Biden Impeachment Inquiry Authorized by US House Republicans
14 December 2023