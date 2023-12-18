Israeli Regime Playing with Lives of Its Captives: Qassam

Islam Times - Al-Qassam Brigades Spokesman Abu Ubaida has said that the Israeli regime continues to play with the lives of its captives held in Gaza and does not care about the feelings of their families.

The spokesman of al-Qassam, which is the military wing of the Hamas Resistance movement, said that the regime killed three of its captives on Friday night and preferred their deaths to their freedom from captivity, Palestinian media reported Abu Ubaida as saying on Saturday.The Israeli regime has been behaving its captives in such a criminal way, and aims to free itself from the pressure and consequences it is informed of, he added.Following the statement by Abu Ubaida, families of some of the Israeli captives protested in Tel Aviv, renewing calls on the regime to reach an agreement with Hamas for the release of their loved ones.Similar protests have been held in the past weeks.According to the Israeli regime, some 240 people were taken captive by Hamas on October 7 when the Palestinian Resistance movement launched its unprecedented Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.