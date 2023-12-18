0
Monday 18 December 2023 - 01:13

Drones Target Two US Bases in Eastern Syria

Story Code : 1103235
Drones Target Two US Bases in Eastern Syria
Suicide drones targeted the Conoco gas field and the al-Omar oil field, both located in Deir Ezzor province, eastern Syria.  

There were no reports of casualties. But American warplanes and helicopters started hovering above those regions following the drone strikes.  

No group claimed responsibility for the strikes.

Similar attacks in the past weeks were claimed by Iraq-based Resistance groups who have pledged to target US interests in the region in response to its support for the Israeli regime in its ongoing war on Gaza where Palestinian women and children have made up most of the fatalities caused by an intense air campaign by the regime.
