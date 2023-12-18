Al Jazeera to File Complaint with ICC on Killing of Cameraman in Gaza

Islam Times - Al Jazeera announced on Saturday that it will file a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding the death of its cameraman, Samer Abu Dhaka, who was killed in Israeli attacks against Gaza.

In a statement on Saturday, the Qatar-based network said it has instructed its legal team to “urgently” refer the case of what it called “the assassination” of Al Jazeera Arabic cameraman Samer Abudaqa to the court in The Hague.The cameraman, Samer Abu Daqqa, was killed by a drone strike on Friday while reporting on the earlier bombing of a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the southern Gaza Strip, according to the Qatar-based broadcaster.“Al Jazeera Media Network reiterates its denunciation and condemnation of the assassination crime of its colleague, Samer Abudaqa, who devoted 19 years with the Network to covering the ongoing conflict in the occupied Palestinian territories,” said the network’s statement.“In addition to the assassination of Abudaqa by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip, the legal file will also encompass recurrent attacks on the Network’s crews working and operating in the occupied Palestinian territories and instances of incitement against them.”Targeting journalists is a war crime under Article 8 of the Rome Statute.