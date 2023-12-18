0
Monday 18 December 2023 - 01:20

Al Jazeera to File Complaint with ICC on Killing of Cameraman in Gaza

Story Code : 1103237
Al Jazeera to File Complaint with ICC on Killing of Cameraman in Gaza
In a statement on Saturday, the Qatar-based network said it has instructed its legal team to “urgently” refer the case of what it called “the assassination” of Al Jazeera Arabic cameraman Samer Abudaqa to the court in The Hague.

The cameraman, Samer Abu Daqqa, was killed by a drone strike on Friday while reporting on the earlier bombing of a school used as a shelter for displaced people in the southern Gaza Strip, according to the Qatar-based broadcaster.

“Al Jazeera Media Network reiterates its denunciation and condemnation of the assassination crime of its colleague, Samer Abudaqa, who devoted 19 years with the Network to covering the ongoing conflict in the occupied Palestinian territories,” said the network’s statement.

“In addition to the assassination of Abudaqa by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip, the legal file will also encompass recurrent attacks on the Network’s crews working and operating in the occupied Palestinian territories and instances of incitement against them.”

Targeting journalists is a war crime under Article 8 of the Rome Statute.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Targets Gaza Hospitals, Admits It Killed Captives
Israel Targets Gaza Hospitals, Admits It Killed Captives
Trump Repeats ‘Poisoning Blood’ Anti-Immigrant Remark
Trump Repeats ‘Poisoning Blood’ Anti-Immigrant Remark
17 December 2023
US Nuclear-Powered Sub Arrives in S. Korea amid Possibility of North Korea ICBM Launch
US Nuclear-Powered Sub Arrives in S. Korea amid Possibility of North Korea ICBM Launch
17 December 2023
New Sanctions on Russia to Cause More Harm to EU: Diplomat
New Sanctions on Russia to Cause More Harm to EU: Diplomat
17 December 2023
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War
16 December 2023
West Secretly Urging Russia-Ukraine Talks: Lavrov
West Secretly Urging Russia-Ukraine Talks: Lavrov
16 December 2023
Mossad Spy Executed in Iran
Mossad Spy Executed in Iran
16 December 2023
New Ops against US Forces in Iraq, Syria
New Ops against US Forces in Iraq, Syria
15 December 2023
Yemen Conducts Drone Op against Container Ship Heading for “Israel”
Yemen Conducts Drone Op against Container Ship Heading for “Israel”
15 December 2023
European Leaders Urge a Cease Fire in Gaza: We’re Losing Credibility
European Leaders Urge a Cease Fire in Gaza: We’re Losing Credibility
15 December 2023
Gantz Swipes at Netanyahu, Criticizes Those Creating Disputes with US
Gantz Swipes at Netanyahu, Criticizes Those Creating Disputes with US
15 December 2023
Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End: Hamas
Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End: Hamas
14 December 2023
Biden Impeachment Inquiry Authorized by US House Republicans
Biden Impeachment Inquiry Authorized by US House Republicans
14 December 2023