Monday 18 December 2023 - 01:22

Israeli Enemy Has Not Seen All Hezbollah Power Yet: MP Raad

Story Code : 1103238
Israeli Enemy Has Not Seen All Hezbollah Power Yet: MP Raad
MP Raad affirmed that the Israeli enemy has sunk in Gaza quagmire, adding that all the world states cannot save it.

MP Raad harshly criticized some Arab regimes which have not dared to condemn the Zionist aggression on the Strip, adding that the Israeli occupation army has proved to be competent at committing crimes, not engaging in battles.

Addressing a mourning service in South Lebanon, MP Raad underlined the importance of expelling ‘Israel’ from the United Nations and calling on some Arab countries to severe diplomatic ties with entity.

MP Raad added that, in light of the Zionist barbarism against Gaza, Hezbollah will continue striking the Israeli occupation sites on Lebanon border in order to protect all the Lebanese people from the enemy’s criminality.

The sacrifices we are making are much less than the losses that are expected to be inflicted by the enemy if it is left unrestrained on Lebanon border, MP Raad said.

MP Raad emphasized that the enemy has seen the entire might of Hezbollah, adding that the Resistance identifies the ways to defend Lebanon despite all the Zionist and Western threats in this regard.
