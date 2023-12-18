Hamas: No Prisoner Swap Talks Unless Israel Ends War ‘Once, for All’

Islam Times - Hamas said it has informed all sides mediating talks between the Palestinian resistance group and Israel that it will engage in no discussions on a prisoner-for-abductee swap unless the occupying regime completely ends its onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

“Hamas reaffirms its stance not to conduct any negotiations to exchange prisoners unless the Zionist aggression against our people stops once and for all,” the movement said in a statement on Sunday, adding that it had “conveyed this position to all mediators,” presstv reported.Israel waged the brutal war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 19,088 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 54,450 others.As part of a week-long humanitarian ceasefire, brokered by Qatar and Egypt, fighting was paused and humanitarian aid was allowed to enter Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by Israel.It also saw an exchange between 240 Palestinian abductees held by Israel and 105 war prisoners, including 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners, in Gaza.Israel believes about 137 prisoners are still being held in Gaza, while there are thought to be 7,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, many detained without charge.On Saturday, the movement's Senior Representative in Lebanon Osama Hamdan said, the Israeli regime has failed and will continue to fail to achieve any of the objectives it pursued through its genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.Through its act of aggression, Israel has been pursuing such proclaimed goals as eliminating Hamas, releasing scores of captives who were seized by resistance groups during their operation, and bringing about permanent displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.Hamdan described as "the failed war trio" the three key Israeli politicians who have been spearheading the war on Gaza; namely Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and two of his war cabinet ministers, Benny Gantz and Yoav Gallant.The trio, he said, "did not achieve any of their aggressive goals in their ongoing Nazi war against the Gaza Strip and their goals will not be achieved, God willing, and their dreams and illusions will be shattered,” the Hamas official said.Elsewhere in his remarks, Hamdan added that Netanyahu has suffered a "strategic defeat" by failing to bring about the release of the captives, who remain in the hands of the resistance."If this Nazi enemy wants to return its captured soldiers alive, this will not happen except after a complete cessation of aggression and then through a negotiated deal according to the resistance’s conditions," he asserted.Hamdan, meanwhile, described the Israeli prime minister as "the Hitler of our era," saying that "the fascist" occupation regime "does not care about the lives of its soldiers and officers and throws them into the furnace of this battle knowing that once they enter Gaza alive, they will not leave it except in pieces”.According to the Hamas official, the regime has committed about 1,700 massacres against civilians and defenseless, innocent people over the 71 days that have passed since the onset of its aggression.He added that Israel continues its indiscriminate bombing of schools that house thousands of displaced people, shelter centers, tents, citizens’ residences, and hospitals that are protected by the international humanitarian law.More than 289 Palestinians have been also killed in the occupied West Bank, where the Israeli regime has similarly ramped up its aggression since it started the onslaught against Gaza, he noted."All of this is happening in front of the world with American and British support and [the backing of] some European countries," the Palestinian official said.He condemned the United States' unbridled military and political support for Israel, which has supplied the regime with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment, and has also vetoed all United Nations Security Council resolutions that called for a ceasefire."[US] President [Joe] Biden and the American administration are still partners with the occupation in massacres, ethnic cleansing, and killing of women and children [in Gaza]," Hamdan said.