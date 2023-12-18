0
Monday 18 December 2023 - 04:03

Report: US Forces in Iraq, Syria Came Under Attack 100 Times Since October 17

A correspondent for Fox News television channel wrote in a post published on X that US forces have been “attacked for the 100th time” since October 17, the latest of which were drone strikes against US military facilities at Al-Omar oilfield and Conoco gas plant in Syria's Eastern province of Deir Ezzur.

Even though there were no claims of responsibility for the attacks on the US-run installations, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, has been behind most of such retaliatory operations.

The strikes come amid growing anti-US feelings over Washington’s firm support for Israel’s war against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 19,000 people, including 6,200 women and 8,000 children. Another 51,000 individuals have been wounded as well.

The Israeli regime launched the war after Gaza’s resistance groups conducted Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, their biggest operation against the occupying entity in years.

Since the onset of the war on October 7, the United States has backed Israel’s ferocious attacks on Palestinian territory as a means of “self-defense”.

The US House of Representatives on November 2 passed a standalone $14.3-billion military assistance package for Israel. The legislation, however, is yet to clear the Senate. 

Washington has also vetoed United Nations Security Council resolutions that called on the occupying regime to cease its aggression.
