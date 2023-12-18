0
Monday 18 December 2023 - 04:05

Trump Declares ‘American Dream Is Dead’ in Latest Attack on Biden

“[President] Joe Biden and the Democrat Party are incapable of solving any problem. They haven’t solved anything, they’ve only created problems,” Trump said, adding, “As long as Joe Biden is in the White House, the American Dream is dead,” The Hill reported.

Trump continued, saying things will change the minute polls close next November because he will win again and “that crooked Joe Biden” would be gone.

The former president predicted that it would be a “historic victory by Christmas of next year”.

He then said the economy would be roaring back, energy prices would plummet and the “hoards” of migrants crossing the border “will have ended”, which earned him cheers and applause.

Trump, who is polling ahead of the other Republican presidential candidates in New Hampshire, asked voters to help him secure the nomination before anyone else could find their footing, the Associated Press reported.

According to polling in the state from The Hill’s partner Decision Desk HQ, Trump has a decent lead with 45.9 percent of support.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is in second with 20.8 percent. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) trails behind with 12.8 percent, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 8.9 percent and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 8.6 percent.

The New Hampshire primary is set for January 23, 2024 — the first in the nation. Candidates are spending time in the Granite State attempting to sway voters and earn support in the remaining few weeks.
