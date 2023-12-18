0
Monday 18 December 2023 - 04:06

Poll: Most Young Americans Want Israel Given to Hamas

Story Code : 1103251
Poll: Most Young Americans Want Israel Given to Hamas
The Harvard-Harris poll, conducted this week and released on Friday, showed that 51% of young Americans believe the Israeli should be “ended”, compared with 32% who favor a two-state solution. Just 17% said Arab countries should absorb the Palestinians to resolve the conflict. Among all age groups, six in ten Americans call for a two-state deal, while only 19% want Israel to be given to the Palestinians, RT reported.

The survey marked the latest poll showing a dramatic divide between Americans young and old on issues relating to Israel and the Jewish people amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. An Economist/YouGov poll released last week found that nearly half of US adults under age 30 either believe the Jewish Holocaust perpetrated by Nazi Germany is a myth or are not sure that it happened.

Two-thirds of 18- to 24-year-olds in the Harvard-Harris poll said they agree that “Jews as a class are oppresses and should be treated as oppressors”. By contrast, 73% of Americans in all age groups – and 91% of respondents ages 65 and older – disagreed with the anti-Jewish statement. Similarly, half of the youngest respondents said they support Hamas in the war, while 81% of overall participants favor Israel. Six in ten young adults – but only 37% of overall respondents – believe Israel is committing genocide against the people of Gaza.

Americans are similarly divided on identity politics. For instance, 79% of young adults believe that “white people are oppressors” and that non-white people should therefore be shown favoritism in college admissions and employment, the poll found. Among all age groups, 65% of Americans oppose such anti-white discrimination.

Just 42% of Americans approve of how US President Joe Biden is handling the Israel-Hamas war, down from 45% in November, the poll showed. Only 32% believe that the country is on the “right track”, and 33% see the nation’s economy as heading in the right direction.

Such perceptions may bode poorly for Biden as he seeks reelection in 2024. The president has a net favorability rating of minus 10%, the poll showed. By comparison, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has the highest favorability rating among all political figures listed in the survey, at plus 18%.

The poll found that if the election were held today, former President Donald Trump would defeat Biden by a margin of 43% to 35%, while Kennedy would garner 17% of the votes. More than seven in ten Americans believe that a vote for Biden would essentially be a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris because the 81-year-old incumbent wouldn’t likely complete a second term.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Targets Gaza Hospitals, Admits It Killed Captives
Israel Targets Gaza Hospitals, Admits It Killed Captives
Trump Repeats ‘Poisoning Blood’ Anti-Immigrant Remark
Trump Repeats ‘Poisoning Blood’ Anti-Immigrant Remark
17 December 2023
US Nuclear-Powered Sub Arrives in S. Korea amid Possibility of North Korea ICBM Launch
US Nuclear-Powered Sub Arrives in S. Korea amid Possibility of North Korea ICBM Launch
17 December 2023
New Sanctions on Russia to Cause More Harm to EU: Diplomat
New Sanctions on Russia to Cause More Harm to EU: Diplomat
17 December 2023
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War
16 December 2023
West Secretly Urging Russia-Ukraine Talks: Lavrov
West Secretly Urging Russia-Ukraine Talks: Lavrov
16 December 2023
Mossad Spy Executed in Iran
Mossad Spy Executed in Iran
16 December 2023
New Ops against US Forces in Iraq, Syria
New Ops against US Forces in Iraq, Syria
15 December 2023
Yemen Conducts Drone Op against Container Ship Heading for “Israel”
Yemen Conducts Drone Op against Container Ship Heading for “Israel”
15 December 2023
European Leaders Urge a Cease Fire in Gaza: We’re Losing Credibility
European Leaders Urge a Cease Fire in Gaza: We’re Losing Credibility
15 December 2023
Gantz Swipes at Netanyahu, Criticizes Those Creating Disputes with US
Gantz Swipes at Netanyahu, Criticizes Those Creating Disputes with US
15 December 2023
Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End: Hamas
Gaza Battle Approaching Its Honorable End: Hamas
14 December 2023
Biden Impeachment Inquiry Authorized by US House Republicans
Biden Impeachment Inquiry Authorized by US House Republicans
14 December 2023