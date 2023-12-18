Palestine Urges International Investigation into Israeli Forces Burying Palestinians Alive in Gaza Hospital

Islam Times - The Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila called for an international investigation into reports that Israeli forces have buried Palestinians alive in the courtyard of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern part of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Alkaila made the comment in a Saturday press statement. She said information and testimonies collected from eyewitnesses, medical teams, and media crews indicate that the Israeli regime’s forces buried Palestinians alive in the hospital’s courtyard, WAFA news agency reported.“Some of them were reportedly seen alive before being besieged by the Israeli tanks,” the minister added.Alkaila urged the international community “to take serious action to uncover the details of this tragedy and not to ignore or remain silent about reports of war crimes coming from the Gaza Strip”.Her remarks came after earlier on Saturday, footage released by Al-Jazeera television network showed mangled tents and belongings of Palestinians in the courtyard of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia.“Dozens of displaced, sick, and wounded people were buried alive. The occupation [Israeli] bulldozers trampled the tents of the displaced people in the hospital yard and brutally crushed them,” Palestinian journalist Anas Al-Sharif said in a post on X social media platform.“A terrifying massacre and unspeakable scenes. What the Israeli occupation did inside Kamal Adwan Hospital is a horrific crime against citizens and medical staff,” he said in a later post.The Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has also called for an international investigation into the horrific act.Euro-Med said in a statement that it had received testimonies and information from medical and media workers asserting that Israeli army bulldozers buried Palestinians alive in the yard of the hospital before withdrawing on Saturday morning.Euro-Med added that its teams are documenting what happened in the hospital, stressing the need for an international investigation “into all the horrific Israeli violations that happened to patients, displaced civilians and medical workers in the hospital over the past days”.