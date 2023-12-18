0
Monday 18 December 2023 - 10:22

Yemen’s Ansarullah: Our Ops to Continue, Are affecting the ‘Israeli’ Economy

Story Code : 1103324
“Yemen's operations have left a significant economic impact on the ‘Israeli’ enemy,” Abdul-Salam said on Sunday.

Yemen's Armed Forces have warned that they will target all the vessels that would use the country's territorial waters in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea to reach “Israeli” ports.

The Yemeni Army says it has targeted two container ships in waters off the country’s coast, the latest of their operations to support Palestinians who are under brutal attacks by “Israel”.

The Yemeni army has also announced that its operations will continue as long as the “Israeli” entity keeps up its all-out aggression against the Gaza Strip and a concomitant siege that the entity has been imposing on the coastal territory remains in place.

“All actions taken by the Yemeni Armed Forces are linked to lifting the siege of Gaza and halting the [Israeli] aggression against it,” Abdul-Salam said, noting that “If you want to stop Yemen's naval operations against the ‘Israeli’ enemy, you must lift the blockade on Gaza, and food and medicine must be allowed in.”

At least four international shipping firms have already suspended transit through the Red Sea's internationally important Bab al-Mandab strait, citing the potential of Yemeni attacks.

Stressing that "the Red Sea is safe except for ships associated with the “Israeli” enemy, Abdul-Salam also praised a decision taken by a Chinese company to stop sending its ships to the occupying entity's ports.

The Ansarullah official affirmed that Yemen's stance on Palestine stems from religious, national, and moral principles, while describing “Israel” as a source of threat to the unity of Muslim nations.

“The Palestinian cause is not open to negotiation and we cannot accept what is happening to the people of Gaza,” he reiterated.

Abdul-Salam, meanwhile, announced that “there is ongoing communication with influential countries with the goal of achieving [Yemen's] stated objectives, including lifting the blockade of Gaza and stopping the aggression against it.”
