0
Monday 18 December 2023 - 10:27

North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles

Story Code : 1103328
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles
The missile appeared to have flown about 1,000km [620 miles] and reached a maximum altitude of more than 6,000km before landing in the sea east of the Korean peninsula on Monday.

The projectile appeared to have fallen into the sea outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone off the northernmost main island of Hokkaido after flying for 73 minutes. There have been no reports of damage to aircraft or ships in the area.

The Japanese government lodged a protest and called a meeting of its national security council. The prime minister, Fumio Kishida, condemned the launch, as well as the test-firing of a shorter-range missile on Sunday night.

The launches are “not only a clear violation of UN security council resolutions but also a threat to peace and stability of the region and we strongly condemn them”, he said.

The launches posed a threat to North Korea’s neighbors, a US state department spokesperson said. “These launches, like the other ballistic missile launches Pyongyang has conducted this year, are in violation of multiple United Nations security council resolutions,” the spokesperson said.

North Korea has tested several ICBMs that are capable of reaching targets anywhere in the US.

Senior US and South Korean officials met in Washington over the weekend and agreed to update their nuclear deterrence and contingency strategies, and incorporate nuclear operation scenarios in their combined military exercises next summer.

The North has responded with characteristically fiery rhetoric, while moving closer to Russia and China in an apparent attempt to form a “counter-alliance” against the US and its allies.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles
Israel Using Starvation as War Weapon: HRW
Israel Using Starvation as War Weapon: HRW
18 December 2023
Pope Francis Condemns Israel
Pope Francis Condemns Israel's ‘Terrorist’ Tactics in Gaza for Killing Civilians
18 December 2023
Yemen’s Ansarullah: Our Ops to Continue, Are affecting the ‘Israeli’ Economy
Yemen’s Ansarullah: Our Ops to Continue, Are affecting the ‘Israeli’ Economy
18 December 2023
Israel Targets Gaza Hospitals, Admits It Killed Captives
Israel Targets Gaza Hospitals, Admits It Killed Captives
17 December 2023
Trump Repeats ‘Poisoning Blood’ Anti-Immigrant Remark
Trump Repeats ‘Poisoning Blood’ Anti-Immigrant Remark
17 December 2023
US Nuclear-Powered Sub Arrives in S. Korea amid Possibility of North Korea ICBM Launch
US Nuclear-Powered Sub Arrives in S. Korea amid Possibility of North Korea ICBM Launch
17 December 2023
New Sanctions on Russia to Cause More Harm to EU: Diplomat
New Sanctions on Russia to Cause More Harm to EU: Diplomat
17 December 2023
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War
16 December 2023
West Secretly Urging Russia-Ukraine Talks: Lavrov
West Secretly Urging Russia-Ukraine Talks: Lavrov
16 December 2023
Mossad Spy Executed in Iran
Mossad Spy Executed in Iran
16 December 2023
New Ops against US Forces in Iraq, Syria
New Ops against US Forces in Iraq, Syria
15 December 2023
Yemen Conducts Drone Op against Container Ship Heading for “Israel”
Yemen Conducts Drone Op against Container Ship Heading for “Israel”
15 December 2023