Islam Times - Pope Francis deplored the Israeli regime for use of "terrorism" tactics, particularly in response to the recent killing of two Christian women sheltering in a church complex in Gaza, during his weekly address at St. Peter's Square.

Expressing deep concern, the pontiff condemned the situation in Gaza, describing the tragic targeting of unarmed civilians, including families, children, the sick, and nuns, inside the Holy Family parish complex. He unequivocally labeled the events as both war and terrorism.“I continue to receive very grave and painful news from Gaza,” said the Pope.“Unarmed civilians are the objects of bombings and shootings. And this happened even inside the Holy Family parish complex, where there are no terrorists, but families, children, people who are sick or disabled, nuns,” he said."Some would say 'It is war. It is terrorism.' Yes, it is war. It is terrorism," he said.The Pope referenced a statement from the Latin Patriarchate of al-Quds regarding the incident, identifying the victims as Nahida Khalil Anton and her daughter Samar. According to the statement, the Israeli military sniper fatally shot the women as they headed toward a convent within the Holy Family Parish, where Christian families sought refuge.“Around noon (10:00 GMT) today … a sniper” of the Israeli army “murdered two Christian women inside the Holy Family Parish in Gaza” where Christian families have been sheltering since the Israel-Gaza war broke out, the patriarchate said in a statement on Saturday.“Nahida and her daughter Samar were shot and killed as they walked to the Sister’s Convent. One was killed as she tried to carry the other to safety,” it said.Reports indicated that seven others were wounded while attempting to shield others from harm. The Patriarchate also noted damage to a convent of nuns affiliated with Mother Teresa's order due to Israeli tank fire.The pope's remarks on Sunday marked the second time in less than a month that he used the word "terrorism" while speaking of events in Gaza.In October, Pope Francis advocated for humanitarian corridors to aid the besieged Gaza Strip, emphasizing the need to safeguard civilians, especially the vulnerable, who have been under heavy Israeli bombardment.Amid Israel's persistent airstrikes on Gaza, the latest assaults claimed the lives of at least two dozen Palestinians in Jabaliya Balad and Deir al-Balah, leaving scores injured. The death toll among Palestinians in Gaza has risen to nearly 19,000, with over 50,000 injured, and the territory remains under communication blackout.Israeli bombardment has devastated Gaza, leaving no safe havens for civilians. Reports from Rafah recount the challenges faced by Palestinians amidst the relentless attacks.Urgent calls for a UN investigation surfaced following reports that Israeli forces bulldozed medical tents, trapping injured Palestinians inside at Kamal Adwan Hospital. The Palestinian Health Ministry has echoed these demands, urging an immediate inquiry into the Israeli army's actions at the hospital.Kamal Adwan Hospital, besieged for nine consecutive days, witnessed extensive destruction, with Israeli forces reportedly firing indiscriminately at its vicinity. Israel's systematic targeting of hospitals in Gaza aims not only to render them inoperable but also to prevent Gazans from seeking shelter within these institutions.