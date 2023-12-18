0
Monday 18 December 2023 - 20:33

“Israel”: Iran, Hezbollah behind Cyber-attack on ‘Ziv’ Hospital

Story Code : 1103443
The so-called “Israel National Cyber Directorate” announced on Monday morning that an attack on an “Israeli” medical center in the north came under attack from hackers, belonging to Iran and Hezbollah.

According to “Israeli” reports, the attack on “Ziv” Hospital happened three weeks ago. “the National Cyber System along with the ‘Israeli’ army and the ‘Shin Bet’ investigated the incident, determining the involvement of the Iranian Intelligence Ministry and Hezbollah’s cyber team.”

However, the investigation determined that the joint Iranian and Hezbollah attack had compromised the sensitive personal information stored in the hospital's systems.

“The attack was stopped at an early stage, thereby preventing the attempt by Iran and Hezbollah to harm the functioning of the hospital and the potential for humanitarian harm to civilians,” the statement explained.
