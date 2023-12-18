0
Monday 18 December 2023 - 20:37

Iran: Our Army Drones, Missiles Lined up on Borders to Repel Threats

Story Code : 1103446
Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari announced on Monday that his forces are fully safeguarding the country’s independence and territorial integrity.

He further stated that the Iranian Army’s Ground Force is designing and implementing a plan focusing on points where it needs more forces.

“The Ground Force is weighing the plan in terms of missiles, drones and maneuvering forces on borders with the purpose of giving a firm and decisive response to the threats,” he added.

Meanwhile, the deputy commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Force said the force enjoys a high level of defensive capabilities and is ready to confront any potential threats at any scale.

Brigadier General Mahdi Hadian said the high level of the country’s military preparedness has led to a sense of despair among adversaries in military confrontation and hardware against Iran.

He credited the highest preparedness level of the Armed Forces to the sacrifices of martyrs, the Islamic Revolution’s tenets, and the guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

In parallel, he noted that enemies are spending billions of dollars in the field of hybrid and cognitive warfare to harm the country, but all their efforts have been futile thanks to the guidance of Imam Khamenei and the Iranian nation’s wisdom.
