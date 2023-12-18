0
Monday 18 December 2023 - 20:38

Iraqis Vote for Powerful Provincial Councils in Election

Story Code : 1103447
Iraqis Vote for Powerful Provincial Councils in Election
Ballots will be cast in 15 of Iraq’s 18 provinces on Monday. The elections are a prelude to a parliamentary vote in 2025.

Overall, 285 candidates will be elected to the councils, whose duties include appointing regional governors and allocating health, transport and education budgets. Iraq’s Kurdistan region, which includes three provinces, will decide their provincial councils next year.

Monday’s vote is seen as a key test for the government of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who rose to power a year ago.

Since taking office, al-Sudani has struggled to develop public services and infrastructure ravaged by decades of conflict. He is hoping for a high turnout, which would give his administration a boost.

Voting started at 7am [04:00 GMT] on Monday under tight security and was set to continue until 6pm [15:00 GMT].

Some 17 million of Iraq’s 43 million people are eligible to vote, with 6,000 candidates in the race.

Sayyed Muqtada al-Sadr is boycotting the election.

Manaf Almusawi, a member of his Sadrist movement, announced that the boycott is intended to “voice rejection of the government’s policies” and “deprive the government of legitimacy”.

Iraq’s provincial councils were established after the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq that toppled Saddam Hussein.

The councils were initially abolished in late 2019 as a concession to massive antigovernment protests, but al-Sudani’s government later re-established them.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU May Strip Hungary of Voting Rights to Seal Ukraine Aid Deal
EU May Strip Hungary of Voting Rights to Seal Ukraine Aid Deal
China Supports Improvement of Saudi Arabia-Iran Relations
China Supports Improvement of Saudi Arabia-Iran Relations
18 December 2023
Hamas Hails Axis of Resistance for ‘Wise, Effective’ Support
Hamas Hails Axis of Resistance for ‘Wise, Effective’ Support
18 December 2023
Israeli Missile Strike Wounds Two Soldiers in Damascus
Israeli Missile Strike Wounds Two Soldiers in Damascus
18 December 2023
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles
18 December 2023
Israel Using Starvation as War Weapon: HRW
Israel Using Starvation as War Weapon: HRW
18 December 2023
Pope Francis Condemns Israel
Pope Francis Condemns Israel's ‘Terrorist’ Tactics in Gaza for Killing Civilians
18 December 2023
Yemen’s Ansarullah: Our Ops to Continue, Are affecting the ‘Israeli’ Economy
Yemen’s Ansarullah: Our Ops to Continue, Are affecting the ‘Israeli’ Economy
18 December 2023
Israel Targets Gaza Hospitals, Admits It Killed Captives
Israel Targets Gaza Hospitals, Admits It Killed Captives
17 December 2023
Trump Repeats ‘Poisoning Blood’ Anti-Immigrant Remark
Trump Repeats ‘Poisoning Blood’ Anti-Immigrant Remark
17 December 2023
US Nuclear-Powered Sub Arrives in S. Korea amid Possibility of North Korea ICBM Launch
US Nuclear-Powered Sub Arrives in S. Korea amid Possibility of North Korea ICBM Launch
17 December 2023
New Sanctions on Russia to Cause More Harm to EU: Diplomat
New Sanctions on Russia to Cause More Harm to EU: Diplomat
17 December 2023
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War
16 December 2023