The chief executive of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) said India will finalize the investment contract for the development of Chabahar Port soon.

Ali Akbar Safaei pointed to the general policies of sea-based development instructed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and stated that the government is compiling the executive mechanism of the economy of the sea-based development which is one of the driving forces of the economy in the country.Earlier, the deputy roads minister had put the total investment made so far by India in the development of the Beheshti Port of Chabahar at $25 million, which he said mainly includes gantry and coastal cranes.The Indians are committed to supplying a set of equipment such as coastal, gantry and yard cranes, as well as the equipment needed to load and unload cargo at the port, he added.The long-term contract, which will be finalized soon, is expected to serve the interests of the country.The PMO chief put the volume of sea trade conducted from March 21 to November 21, 2023, at 153.646 million tons.