0
Monday 18 December 2023 - 20:39

India to Soon Finalize Investment Contract for Developing Iran's Chabahar Port: PMO Chief

Story Code : 1103448
India to Soon Finalize Investment Contract for Developing Iran
Ali Akbar Safaei pointed to the general policies of sea-based development instructed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and stated that the government is compiling the executive mechanism of the economy of the sea-based development which is one of the driving forces of the economy in the country.

Earlier, the deputy roads minister had put the total investment made so far by India in the development of the Beheshti Port of Chabahar at $25 million, which he said mainly includes gantry and coastal cranes.

The Indians are committed to supplying a set of equipment such as coastal, gantry and yard cranes, as well as the equipment needed to load and unload cargo at the port, he added.

The long-term contract, which will be finalized soon, is expected to serve the interests of the country.

The PMO chief put the volume of sea trade conducted from March 21 to November 21, 2023, at 153.646 million tons.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU May Strip Hungary of Voting Rights to Seal Ukraine Aid Deal
EU May Strip Hungary of Voting Rights to Seal Ukraine Aid Deal
China Supports Improvement of Saudi Arabia-Iran Relations
China Supports Improvement of Saudi Arabia-Iran Relations
18 December 2023
Hamas Hails Axis of Resistance for ‘Wise, Effective’ Support
Hamas Hails Axis of Resistance for ‘Wise, Effective’ Support
18 December 2023
Israeli Missile Strike Wounds Two Soldiers in Damascus
Israeli Missile Strike Wounds Two Soldiers in Damascus
18 December 2023
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles
18 December 2023
Israel Using Starvation as War Weapon: HRW
Israel Using Starvation as War Weapon: HRW
18 December 2023
Pope Francis Condemns Israel
Pope Francis Condemns Israel's ‘Terrorist’ Tactics in Gaza for Killing Civilians
18 December 2023
Yemen’s Ansarullah: Our Ops to Continue, Are affecting the ‘Israeli’ Economy
Yemen’s Ansarullah: Our Ops to Continue, Are affecting the ‘Israeli’ Economy
18 December 2023
Israel Targets Gaza Hospitals, Admits It Killed Captives
Israel Targets Gaza Hospitals, Admits It Killed Captives
17 December 2023
Trump Repeats ‘Poisoning Blood’ Anti-Immigrant Remark
Trump Repeats ‘Poisoning Blood’ Anti-Immigrant Remark
17 December 2023
US Nuclear-Powered Sub Arrives in S. Korea amid Possibility of North Korea ICBM Launch
US Nuclear-Powered Sub Arrives in S. Korea amid Possibility of North Korea ICBM Launch
17 December 2023
New Sanctions on Russia to Cause More Harm to EU: Diplomat
New Sanctions on Russia to Cause More Harm to EU: Diplomat
17 December 2023
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War
16 December 2023