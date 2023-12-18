Israeli Raid on al-Faraa Refugee Camp Leaves Several Palestinians Dead

Islam Times - Palestinian Health Ministry reports confirm four fatalities in the al-Faraa refugee camp following an Israeli raid near Tubas in the occupied West Bank, identifying the victims and highlighting ongoing concerns of Palestinians' bodies being confiscated by Israeli authorities.

The deceased, identified as Rashid Habib al-Aidi, 17; Hikmat Samir Muhammad Melhem, 24; Muhammad Samir Muhammad Melhem, 17; and Yazan Al-Khatib, 20, were killed during the Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.Israeli forces' confiscation of Palestinian bodies in the occupied West Bank since October 7 has raised alarm among human rights organizations, sparking fears of a similar trend impacting Gaza, where bodies have gone unretrieved for extended periods under Israeli custody.Meanwhile, in Nablus, Israeli forces used live ammunition during a raid, injuring a Palestinian youth whose condition is still unknown, according to medical sources cited by Palestinian news agency Wafa.Simultaneous raids spanned across various locations, including Beita, el-Bireh, Bethlehem's Aida and al-Azza refugee camps, Aqaba, and Abwein, signaling an extensive military operation by Israeli forces in the occupied territories.Amid escalating tensions, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the visit of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to the illegal Psagot settlement in the West Bank, denouncing it as “an act of organized state terrorism”.The Ministry called upon the international community to intervene and halt Israel's encroachment led by far-right elements, emphasizing the need to prevent such provocative actions.Smotrich, known for contentious remarks, including dismissing the Palestinian people's identity and advocating for their migration, was granted authority over West Bank settlements, marking a concerning shift in the Israeli regime's policies under prime minister Netanyahu.