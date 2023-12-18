0
Monday 18 December 2023 - 20:46

Israeli Raid on al-Faraa Refugee Camp Leaves Several Palestinians Dead

Story Code : 1103453
Israeli Raid on al-Faraa Refugee Camp Leaves Several Palestinians Dead
The deceased, identified as Rashid Habib al-Aidi, 17; Hikmat Samir Muhammad Melhem, 24; Muhammad Samir Muhammad Melhem, 17; and Yazan Al-Khatib, 20, were killed during the Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces' confiscation of Palestinian bodies in the occupied West Bank since October 7 has raised alarm among human rights organizations, sparking fears of a similar trend impacting Gaza, where bodies have gone unretrieved for extended periods under Israeli custody.

Meanwhile, in Nablus, Israeli forces used live ammunition during a raid, injuring a Palestinian youth whose condition is still unknown, according to medical sources cited by Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Simultaneous raids spanned across various locations, including Beita, el-Bireh, Bethlehem's Aida and al-Azza refugee camps, Aqaba, and Abwein, signaling an extensive military operation by Israeli forces in the occupied territories.

Amid escalating tensions, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the visit of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to the illegal Psagot settlement in the West Bank, denouncing it as “an act of organized state terrorism”.

The Ministry called upon the international community to intervene and halt Israel's encroachment led by far-right elements, emphasizing the need to prevent such provocative actions.

Smotrich, known for contentious remarks, including dismissing the Palestinian people's identity and advocating for their migration, was granted authority over West Bank settlements, marking a concerning shift in the Israeli regime's policies under prime minister Netanyahu.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU May Strip Hungary of Voting Rights to Seal Ukraine Aid Deal
EU May Strip Hungary of Voting Rights to Seal Ukraine Aid Deal
China Supports Improvement of Saudi Arabia-Iran Relations
China Supports Improvement of Saudi Arabia-Iran Relations
18 December 2023
Hamas Hails Axis of Resistance for ‘Wise, Effective’ Support
Hamas Hails Axis of Resistance for ‘Wise, Effective’ Support
18 December 2023
Israeli Missile Strike Wounds Two Soldiers in Damascus
Israeli Missile Strike Wounds Two Soldiers in Damascus
18 December 2023
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles
18 December 2023
Israel Using Starvation as War Weapon: HRW
Israel Using Starvation as War Weapon: HRW
18 December 2023
Pope Francis Condemns Israel
Pope Francis Condemns Israel's ‘Terrorist’ Tactics in Gaza for Killing Civilians
18 December 2023
Yemen’s Ansarullah: Our Ops to Continue, Are affecting the ‘Israeli’ Economy
Yemen’s Ansarullah: Our Ops to Continue, Are affecting the ‘Israeli’ Economy
18 December 2023
Israel Targets Gaza Hospitals, Admits It Killed Captives
Israel Targets Gaza Hospitals, Admits It Killed Captives
17 December 2023
Trump Repeats ‘Poisoning Blood’ Anti-Immigrant Remark
Trump Repeats ‘Poisoning Blood’ Anti-Immigrant Remark
17 December 2023
US Nuclear-Powered Sub Arrives in S. Korea amid Possibility of North Korea ICBM Launch
US Nuclear-Powered Sub Arrives in S. Korea amid Possibility of North Korea ICBM Launch
17 December 2023
New Sanctions on Russia to Cause More Harm to EU: Diplomat
New Sanctions on Russia to Cause More Harm to EU: Diplomat
17 December 2023
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War
16 December 2023