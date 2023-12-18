0
Monday 18 December 2023 - 20:49

Israeli Forces Escalate Attacks on Gaza Medical Facilities

Amid the surge in Israeli attacks on Gaza medical facilities, the maternity ward within Nasser Hospital has become a shelter for displaced Palestinians fleeing conflict, leading to increased vulnerability as the hospital faces direct targeting by Israeli forces.

Recent attacks, including an unexploded bomb and a missile strike within 48 hours, resulted in injuries and structural damage to the hospital. Reports cite casualties, including a young girl killed and multiple critically injured individuals.

This assault on Nasser Hospital echoes a distressing pattern where medical facilities, beyond their healthcare roles, serve as sanctuaries for civilians, yet face direct strikes from Israeli forces, endangering the lives of both patients and refugees.

Additionally, Palestinian journalist Hani al-Aar shared verified footage showcasing the dire aftermath of the attack on Nasser Hospital, depicting extensive destruction and casualties among the injured and displaced Gazans within the hospital premises.

Moreover, Gaza's Health Ministry spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qudra, condemned the Israeli army's detention of Ahmed Muhanna, the director of al-Awda Hospital, along with the mistreatment and interrogation of medical staff in inhumane conditions, urging urgent international intervention to safeguard medical facilities and their personnel.

Al-Qudra further accused Israel of aiming to obliterate Gaza's health sector, citing the systematic targeting of medical facilities like Nasser Hospital, Kamal Adwan, and al-Shifa hospitals, resulting in tragic losses and jeopardizing the region's healthcare infrastructure.
