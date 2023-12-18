Putin Extends Countermeasures on Oil Cap until June 30, 2024

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Monday a decree to extend countermeasures against the West and its oil price cap.

The decree, which prevents the sale of Russian crude to those who follow the Western price ceiling, has been extended until June 30, 2024, media reported.The decree was originally signed in December 2022 and came into force in February 2023. Initially, it was expected to last until July 1, 2023, but was then extended to December 31, 2023. This is thus, the second time the head of state extended the countermeasures.