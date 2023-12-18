0
Monday 18 December 2023 - 20:53

Putin Extends Countermeasures on Oil Cap until June 30, 2024

Story Code : 1103458
Putin Extends Countermeasures on Oil Cap until June 30, 2024
The decree, which prevents the sale of Russian crude to those who follow the Western price ceiling, has been extended until June 30, 2024, media reported.

The decree was originally signed in December 2022 and came into force in February 2023. Initially, it was expected to last until July 1, 2023, but was then extended to December 31, 2023. This is thus, the second time the head of state extended the countermeasures.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU May Strip Hungary of Voting Rights to Seal Ukraine Aid Deal
EU May Strip Hungary of Voting Rights to Seal Ukraine Aid Deal
China Supports Improvement of Saudi Arabia-Iran Relations
China Supports Improvement of Saudi Arabia-Iran Relations
18 December 2023
Hamas Hails Axis of Resistance for ‘Wise, Effective’ Support
Hamas Hails Axis of Resistance for ‘Wise, Effective’ Support
18 December 2023
Israeli Missile Strike Wounds Two Soldiers in Damascus
Israeli Missile Strike Wounds Two Soldiers in Damascus
18 December 2023
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles
18 December 2023
Israel Using Starvation as War Weapon: HRW
Israel Using Starvation as War Weapon: HRW
18 December 2023
Pope Francis Condemns Israel
Pope Francis Condemns Israel's ‘Terrorist’ Tactics in Gaza for Killing Civilians
18 December 2023
Yemen’s Ansarullah: Our Ops to Continue, Are affecting the ‘Israeli’ Economy
Yemen’s Ansarullah: Our Ops to Continue, Are affecting the ‘Israeli’ Economy
18 December 2023
Israel Targets Gaza Hospitals, Admits It Killed Captives
Israel Targets Gaza Hospitals, Admits It Killed Captives
17 December 2023
Trump Repeats ‘Poisoning Blood’ Anti-Immigrant Remark
Trump Repeats ‘Poisoning Blood’ Anti-Immigrant Remark
17 December 2023
US Nuclear-Powered Sub Arrives in S. Korea amid Possibility of North Korea ICBM Launch
US Nuclear-Powered Sub Arrives in S. Korea amid Possibility of North Korea ICBM Launch
17 December 2023
New Sanctions on Russia to Cause More Harm to EU: Diplomat
New Sanctions on Russia to Cause More Harm to EU: Diplomat
17 December 2023
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War
16 December 2023