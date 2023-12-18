0
Monday 18 December 2023 - 20:54

China Supports Improvement of Saudi Arabia-Iran Relations

Story Code : 1103459
China Supports Improvement of Saudi Arabia-Iran Relations
Speaking during his regular Press Conference on Monday, December 18, the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin "The first vice-ministerial level meeting of the China-Saudi Arabia-Iran trilateral joint committee was held on December 15 in Beijing."

According to the spokesman, "the meeting took stock of the positive progress made in the relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran since the Beijing agreement was reached and reaffirmed the commitment to the full implementation of the Beijing agreement. China stated readiness to continue to play a constructive role and support the improvement of Saudi Arabia-Iran relations. Director Wang Yi had a group meeting with the delegations from the two countries and put forward a three-point suggestion on the improvement of Saudi Arabia-Iran relations: first, stay committed to the strategic choice of reconciliation; second, advance the process of improving relations; and third, reject external disruption. The three parties also discussed the trilateral cooperation in various fields and stated their common positions on regional hotpot issues including Palestine."

Wenbin further went on to point to the crisis in Gaza and the Israeli regime's aggression on the enclave, saying, "the recent situation in the Middle East is complex and serious. In times like this, it is all the more necessary to resolve disputes and differences through dialogue, consultation and political means. The future of the Middle East must always be in the hands of the people in the region. China will always support the people in the Middle East in independently exploring their development paths. We will always support Middle East countries in uniting and working together to find solutions to the security issues in the region. China will continue to contribute its insights to the peace and tranquility in the Middle East and play our positive role in this process."
