BP to Pause All Tanker Transits through Red Sea

Islam Times - Oil giant BP has announced it is pausing all shipments of oil through the Red Sea after recent attacks on vessels by the Yemeni army.

It made the decision because of the "deteriorating security situation" though said it was a temporary move, media reported pmn Monday.A number of freight companies have also suspended their ships after being targeted by the Yemeni army in Yemen.On Monday, one of the world's largest shipping firms said it would no longer carry Israeli cargo via the Red Sea.In an update seen by the BBC, Evergreen Line said that it would instruct its container ships to suspend journeys "until further notice".The Red Sea is one of the world's most important routes for oil and fuel shipments, as well as for consumer goods.The Yemeni army has intensified attacks on ships en route to occupied Israeli territories after the Zionist regime conducted its aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.