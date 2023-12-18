0
Monday 18 December 2023 - 21:00

Israeli Missile Strike Wounds Two Soldiers in Damascus

Story Code : 1103463
The assault occurred around 22:05 pm, initiated from the occupied Syrian Golan, striking multiple points in Damascus's outskirts. The Syrian military intercepted incoming Israeli missiles, successfully downing a significant number, but not without resulting in injuries to two soldiers and some material damage.

The attack amplifies a series of recent aggressions by Israel against Syria.

Syrian air defenses have repeatedly countered Israeli strikes, including a prior incident that caused limited material losses near Damascus.

Recent weeks have witnessed a surge in Israeli offensives originating from the occupied Golan Heights, targeting areas surrounding Damascus and causing disruptions, notably impacting Damascus International Airport. Israel's escalation in aggressions against Syria correlates with the regime's military actions in Gaza, which began with the al-Aqsa Storm operation, launched by Palestinian Resistance groups on October 7.

Tragically, since the onset of this conflict, approximately 19,000 Palestinians, predominantly comprising women and children, have been killed by the Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded territory.
