Hezbollah Strikes Kiryat Shmona Buildings, Warns ‘Israel’ against Targeting Civilians in South Lebanon

Islam Times - In support to our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, Hezbollah continued on Monday striking the various Israeli occupation sites near Lebanon border.

In a statement, the Islamic Resistance announced its fighters fired a missiles barrage at Kiryat Shmona in response to the Zionist crime of targeting a funeral in Aita Shaab town/"Islamic Resistance announces the launch of a missile barrage targeting the occupied village of Al-Khalsa (known as the settlement of Kiryat Shemona) at 8:00 PM on Monday, December 18, 2023, in response to the enemy's targeting of the funeral procession in the town of Aita Shaab. The Resistance affirms that any harm to civilians will be met with equal measures.In an earlier statement, Hezbollah announced striking two Iron Dome platforms north of the Kabri settlement with artillery."Islamic Resistance targeted, at 14:30 in the afternoon on Monday, December 18, 2023, two Iron Dome platforms north of the Kabri settlement with artillery, achieving precise hits."The Islamic Resistance had started its operations on Monday by striking a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of Al-Hamra site with appropriate weapons."Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 09:00 on Monday, December 18, 2023, a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of Al-Hamra site with appropriate weapons."Hezbollah military media had also published a video which shows the Islamic Resistance fighters targeting Avivim barracks and Birket Risha site.