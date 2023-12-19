Yemeni Navy Strikes Two Ships Affiliated with ‘Israel’: Statement

Islam Times - The Yemeni Armed Forces announced Friday in a statement striking two ships affiliated with the Zionist entity.

The first ship, “Swan Atlantic,” loaded with oil, and the second ship, “MSC Clara,” carrying containers, were targeted by two naval drones, according to the statement.The targeting of the two ships came after their crews refused to respond to the calls of the Yemeni Navy, the statement affirmed.The statement reassured all ships heading to ports worldwide, except “Israeli” ports, that they will not be harmed, and they are required to keep their identification systems open.The Yemeni Armed Forces also reaffirmed commitment to target any ship that violates their previous statements, emphasizing the continued prevention of all ships, regardless of nationality, heading to ‘Israeli’ ports from navigating in the Arabian and Red Seas until the necessary supplies reach “our resilient” brothers in the Gaza Strip, including food and medicine.