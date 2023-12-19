0
Tuesday 19 December 2023 - 04:19

Palestinian Resistance Kills More Israeli Soldiers in Gaza as Barbaric Aggression Persists

Al-Quds Brigades announced its fighters controlled an Israeli drone “Evo Max 4T” and bombarded the Zionist military gatherings in Nahhal Oz.

Al-Qassam Brigades fired mortar shells at the Zionist soldiers in Khan Younis and launched missiles at the occupied territories.

Al-Qassam fighters also struck a Merkava tank in southeastern Deir Al-Balah city

Meanwhile, the Zionist Army acknowledged on Monday losing four more soldiers in Gaza battles, which raises its death toll since the start of the ground invasion to 127.

The Zionist military spox indicated that 48 soldiers were injured during battles in the various towns and cities of Gaza Strip.

On the other hand, the Zionist artillery and warplanes continued striking the civilians in Gaza for the 73rd day, claiming scores of martyrs and injuries.

In Jabalia, the Israeli enemy bombarded residential areas, killing hundred civilians and injuring 20 others, which raises the number of martyrs claimed by the Zionist barbarism to around 19,000 with more than 52 thousand injuries.
