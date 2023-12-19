Islam Times - The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement has strongly blasted the United States' unfaltering support for Israel in its genocidal war against the Gaza Strip, saying Washington's backing encourages the regime to continue its crimes against Palestinians.

The Gaza-based movement made the comment in a statement on Monday after US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin alleged that by waging the war on Gaza, Israel was exercising its "bedrock right" to "self-defense."The American official, who was speaking at a press conference with the Israeli minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant also reiterated "unshakable" commitment of the United States to support the Israeli regime in its war."The statements made by the American War Minister Lloyd Austin over the remains of nearly 20,000 martyrs and tens of thousands of wounded, [and] amidst [Israel's] deliberate bombing of hospitals, schools, medical centers, ambulance crews, journalist teams, residential buildings, and refugee tents, are a brazen American blessing for the Zionist enemy to continue its barbaric and Nazi crimes against our people," the Islamic Jihad said.The movement added that Austin's repetition of Washington's claim that Tel Aviv is defending itself "is a confirmation that the United States is the main party managing the occupying regime and its criminal military machine."The Islamic Jihad affirmed that the US defense secretary's support for the Israeli aggression on Gaza "exposes the falsehood" of all so-called political propositions promoted by the US administration for cessation of hostilities in Gaza.The movement also took the regional countries to task for remaining silent in the face of Lloyd’s remarks.“It is a disgrace for the Arab regimes and the peoples of our Arab and Islamic nations not to move to respond to this brazen American aggression and its incitement [of Israel] to continue the genocide against our people in front of the whole world,” it said.Israel started its military aggression against Gaza on October 7 following an operation by the territory's resistance groups, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm. Some 19,500 people, most of them women and children, have been killed in Israel's strikes so far.As the regime's most dedicated ally, the US has supplied it with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment since the onset of the aggression.Washington has also cast its veto against all the United Nations Security Council resolutions that called for implementation of an immediate ceasefire across the besieged Palestinian territory.