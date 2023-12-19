UN Security Council to Vote on New Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

Islam Times - Prolonged negotiations have led the UN Security Council to postpone to Tuesday a vote on a resolution that had sought a new ceasefire in Gaza, diplomatic sources said.

The United Arab Emirates, which had introduced the latest text, requested that the vote set for 5:00 pm (2200 GMT) Monday be postponed to allow for complex negotiations to continue, and is now expected to be rescheduled for Tuesday, December 19.The new resolution also affirms support for a two-state solution in the region and stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority.Earlier, the United States vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have called for humanitarian pauses in the Gaza war to allow humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip.The UN Security Council has postponed a vote calling for a sustainable cessation of hostilities in Gaza to give more time to meet US objections to the wording of the draft resolution. Monday's vote comes days after the United States blocked a previous Security Council resolution that would have called for a "humanitarian ceasefire" in the battered Palestinian territory, where Israel continues its deadly strikesThe vote comes as key allies begin to show impatience with Israel, with Joe Biden warning it risked losing international support over its “indiscriminate” bombing of Gaza.