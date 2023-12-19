Demonstrators in New York Rally Call for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

Islam Times - Protesters gathered outside prominent transit hubs and landmarks in New York City on Monday night, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and seeking US government intervention in the ongoing Israeli genocidal war in the enclave.

Waving Palestinian flags and carrying signs advocating for a "Free Palestine," demonstrators congregated near Pennsylvania Station along 7th Avenue, underscoring the demand for an immediate cessation of hostilities and US support for the cause.Pro-Palestinian protests surged across multiple key locations in New York City, including Grand Central, Port Authority Bus Terminal, and Penn Station, resonating with hundreds chanting slogans and brandishing banners advocating for peace.At Grand Central, hundreds of protesters rallied, filling the main concourse with chants and banners before later spilling onto the streets of Midtown, temporarily disrupting traffic as they made their way towards the Port Authority.By 4:45 p.m., a gathering of protesters was observed outside Penn Station on Seventh Avenue. Some demonstrators later ventured indoors, carrying Palestinian flags and placards while commuters awaited trains. Police presence was noted, overseeing the peaceful protests, although any potential arrests remained unconfirmed.According to an Instagram post by Within Our Lifetime, a group with over 116,000 followers, specific protest timings across the city were outlined, indicating a planned demonstration at Grand Central at 3 p.m., followed by Port Authority at 4 p.m. and Penn Station at 5 p.m. The post encouraged protesters to bring banners, bullhorns, and speakers.Organizers advised protesters to initiate demonstrations in the outer boroughs before convening at Manhattan locations, echoing a call for a global strike last week, urging abstention from schools, work, and shopping in solidarity.Outside the United Nations in Midtown Manhattan, pro-Palestinian demonstrators converged last Tuesday, preceding a vote on a nonbinding resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. As the US vetoed the resolution in the Security Council, Arab and Islamic nations sought a General Assembly session for a similar resolution.Chanting "Free Palestine" and waving flags, demonstrators assembled on First Avenue, prompting police directives to clear the streets or face potential arrest.Last month witnessed pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupying The New York Times lobby, decrying media bias towards Israel in its coverage of the conflict. The protest, accompanied by thousands marching through Midtown Manhattan, involved a group led by media workers, dubbed "Writers Bloc," entering the Times building's atrium with a cease-fire banner.During their hour-long sit-in, they honored thousands of Palestinians killed in Gaza, including deaths of journalists. Symbolically, they distributed a mock newspaper, "The New York War Crimes," accusing media of complicity in genocide and urging The Times’ editorial board to publicly support a cease-fire.