Tuesday 19 December 2023 - 09:09

WHO Chief Deems Conditions at Nasser Hospital ‘Deeply Concerning’ after Fatal Israeli Attack

WHO Chief Deems Conditions at Nasser Hospital ‘Deeply Concerning’ after Fatal Israeli Attack
“Nasser’s ability to function has deteriorated drastically since WHO’s last visit on 7 December,” Ghebreyesus said in a social media post.

Ghebreyesus emphasized the distressing conditions discovered by a UN team during their visit to Nasser Hospital, citing a significant decline in the facility's operational capacity since their last assessment on December 7. Over 1,000 patients and 4,000 internally displaced individuals seek refuge at the hospital, portraying the immense strain on its resources.

Expressing the health workers' anxieties for their safety, the WHO chief highlighted their apprehensions about the precariousness of their situation at Nasser, underscoring the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire.

Ghebreyesus appealed for peace in Gaza, stressing the dire humanitarian needs of civilians affected by the Israeli war. The region has witnessed nearly 20,000 Palestinian casualties from Israeli attacks since October 7.
