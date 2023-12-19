0
Tuesday 19 December 2023 - 09:11

Israeli Overnight Airstrikes Claim Lives of 29 Palestinians in Rafah

Story Code : 1103556
The strikes, predominantly concentrated in the central and southern sectors of Gaza, targeted residential areas, leading to significant casualties and extensive destruction. There is fear that more people are trapped under the rubble.

According to Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, the airstrikes specifically targeted homes belonging to the Zorob, Attiya, and Abdel-Al families, claiming the lives of 29 Palestinian civilians, including women and children. Journalist Adel Zorob was among those reported killed in Rafah.

In another airstrike at the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, five individuals, including four brothers from the Abu Ghazal family, lost their lives.

Reports of additional casualties emerged from Deir el-Balah, Maghazi, and Bureij refugee camps in the central region, where residential structures were also struck.

The intensification of attacks extended to various parts of Gaza, resulting in further casualties in Nuseirat, Rafah, Deir el-Balah, and Gaza City.

Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City was targeted by Israeli forces amid the ongoing assaults.

The news agency documented an alarming number of deaths and injuries in violent raids across Khan Yunis and other regions, reflecting the widespread impact and devastation caused by the Israeli airstrikes.
