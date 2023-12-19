0
Tuesday 19 December 2023 - 09:13

“Israel” Kills Four Palestinians Including Two Teenagers

Story Code : 1103558
“Israel” Kills Four Palestinians Including Two Teenagers
Mohammad Samir Milhem, 17, his brother Hikmat, 24, and Yazan Khatib, 20, were shot in the head by Israeli troops in the Al-Fara camp near Tubas, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday. Rashed Habib al-Aydi, 17, was shot in the chest.

The ministry said all four died from gunshot wounds, three of them to the head and one in the chest.

The latest killings bring to 301, the number of Palestinians who have been martyred throughout the West Bank since October 7, when the “Israeli” entity started ramping up its violent raids across the occupied territory.

The “Israeli” entity started a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip on that day, which has so far claimed the lives of thousands of Palestinians, most of them women and children.
