Wednesday 20 December 2023 - 20:59

Time Running against US, Israel: Iran’s FM

Story Code : 1103787
In a meeting with his Qatari counterpart, held in Doha on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said it appears from a series of messages and signs that the US is making new attempts to disconnect itself from the Israeli atrocities against Palestine, although it has stood by the Zionist regime in its failed militancy in practice.

Time is running against the US government and the Zionist regime, he added, warning that the Israeli regime’s insistence on the continuation of the war on Gaza and Washington’s support for Tel Aviv will only aggravate the dimensions and extent of their military and political defeats and add to their international responsibilities.

He further called for constant joint efforts by Tehran and Doha to ensure a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, send humanitarian aid supplies to the enclave, and find a political solution to the Gaza crisis.

For his part, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani lauded the positive and effective joint efforts by Qatar and Iran to help Palestine and contribute to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The course of developments is to the benefit of a political solution that would end the war on Gaza, he stated.

The Qatari foreign minister also hailed his country’s growing relations with Iran, saying Doha is determined to fully carry out the bilateral agreements and promote economic and trade ties with Tehran.
