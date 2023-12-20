0
Wednesday 20 December 2023 - 21:00

UN Labor Body Warns of Prolonged Poverty for Gaza Residents after Israeli War

Story Code : 1103788
UN Labor Body Warns of Prolonged Poverty for Gaza Residents after Israeli War
Highlighting the grim prospects, Rademaker stated that the aftermath of Israel's conflict in Gaza will cast residents into poverty for an extended period. He underscored the dire employment scenario, citing the region's already severe economic struggles predating the recent conflict.

"The labor market in the occupied West Bank and Gaza faced immense challenges even before the conflict erupted. Gaza, specifically, witnessed soaring unemployment due to years-long blockades, intensifying an already precarious situation," Rademaker explained.

He further emphasized the inevitable financial hardship, adding that with ongoing conflict, a considerable number of individuals in Gaza and the West Bank will witness income loss, facing severe economic strain. Dependence on international aid will surge, given the lack of local resources for social assistance.

Concerning the aid situation, Rademaker expressed concerns, noting, “Unfortunately, the authorities have no public financing to provide social assistance, so it’s going to have to come from the outside … As we all know, many crises are raging globally, and the chances of Palestine receiving the international aid it needs are not necessarily very high.”

An ILO report underscores the staggering impact of Israel's recent war on the labor markets and livelihoods of Palestinians in occupied territories.

Labeling the current Gaza hostilities as unprecedented, the report highlighted the catastrophic toll on lives and livelihoods due to widespread destruction.

The report detailed a dire employment plunge in Gaza, estimating a reduction of 192,000 jobs – nearly two-thirds of the employment sector since the conflict began. Moreover, it noted a substantial spillover effect in the West Bank, with employment reduced by one-third, equivalent to 276,000 jobs.

Warning of a potentially severe long-term impact, the report cautioned that sustained job losses might exacerbate if Gaza's post-conflict recovery remains sluggish or if Israel maintains restrictions on the West Bank.
