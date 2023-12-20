0
Wednesday 20 December 2023 - 21:01

“Israeli” Intel Surprised: Hamas’ Deif in Good Health

Story Code : 1103789
“Israeli” Intel Surprised: Hamas’ Deif in Good Health
According to “Israeli” reports, recent videos of the Hamas leader were discovered, which “Israeli” media portrayed as surprising both the public and the intelligence community, due to multiple assassination attempts that reportedly inflicted Deif with debilitating wounds.

Earlier, the commander of Hamas’s Izzedin al-Qassam Brigades was described by the “Israeli” media as debilitated to the point of having nursing care, of only being able to get around by ambulance, handicapped in various motor functions and requiring a wheelchair. Accordingly, the new revelation was considered a surprise.

In one video, Deif was described as walking on his own two feet with a slight limp, rather than a wheelchair. In another, he was sitting upright in another location, all of which caused initial surprise that after seven assassination attempts, many of which wounded the man, he appeared on the surface to be without any hindrance.
