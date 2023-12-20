0
Wednesday 20 December 2023 - 21:03

“Israel’s” War of Starvation: 71% of Gazans are Hungry

Story Code : 1103790
“Israel’s” War of Starvation: 71% of Gazans are Hungry
The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor released the figure on Tuesday after it conducted an analytical study of a sample of 1,200 people in Gaza.

Some 98 percent of participants at the study said they eat insufficient amounts of food and 64 percent admitted to eating grass, fruits, immature food, and expired materials to satiate their hunger.

The study was published at a time, when “Israel” has come under fierce criticism for using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare in violation of international law.

Reports say the occupying entity is deliberately blocking the delivery of water, food, and fuel to Gaza, impeding humanitarian assistance and destroying agricultural areas in the besieged territory.

The Euro-Med study also found that the rate of access to water in the Gaza Strip, including drinking, bathing, and cleaning water, is 1.5 liters per person per day. The amount is 15 liters less than the minimum amount of water required for survival.

Examining the effects of malnutrition and a lack of access to clean drinking water, the study found that 66 percent of Gaza residents have experienced diarrhea, skin rashes, or intestinal diseases in the past month.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Port of Eilat in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Port of Eilat in Solidarity with Gaza
22 December 2023
US Rights Group Calls on ICC to Probe Israeli Commanders for War Crimes
US Rights Group Calls on ICC to Probe Israeli Commanders for War Crimes
22 December 2023
Rights Group Says Meta ‘Stifling’ Pro-Palestine Voices on Social Media
Rights Group Says Meta ‘Stifling’ Pro-Palestine Voices on Social Media
22 December 2023
Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation
Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation
21 December 2023
Terrorists Fail to Harm of Iranian Army
Terrorists Fail to Harm of Iranian Army's Convoy in Southeastern Iran
21 December 2023
North Korea’s Kim Warns of ‘Nuclear Attack’ If Provoked with Nukes
North Korea’s Kim Warns of ‘Nuclear Attack’ If Provoked with Nukes
21 December 2023
Sayyed Al-Houthi Reminds US of Vietnam, Afghanistan: Not to Stand Idly By if America Attacks Us
Sayyed Al-Houthi Reminds US of Vietnam, Afghanistan: Not to Stand Idly By if America Attacks Us
21 December 2023
US, Allies Reportedly Mull Striking Yemen
US, Allies Reportedly Mull Striking Yemen
20 December 2023
Putin: Russia Ready to Talk on Ukraine
Putin: Russia Ready to Talk on Ukraine
20 December 2023
China Asks US to Stop Solely Blocking UN Res. on Gaza Truce
China Asks US to Stop Solely Blocking UN Res. on Gaza Truce
20 December 2023
Russian Diplomat: JCPOA Has No Alternatives, Its Relaunch Necessary
Russian Diplomat: JCPOA Has No Alternatives, Its Relaunch Necessary
20 December 2023
Report: Hostages Not
Report: Hostages Not 'Top Priority' for Israeli Intelligence
19 December 2023