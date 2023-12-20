“Israel’s” War of Starvation: 71% of Gazans are Hungry

Islam Times - A Geneva-based rights group has found that 71 percent of people in the Gaza Strip suffer from extreme hunger due to “Israel’s” devastating aggression on Gaza and the apartheid entity’s method of using starvation as a weapon.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor released the figure on Tuesday after it conducted an analytical study of a sample of 1,200 people in Gaza.Some 98 percent of participants at the study said they eat insufficient amounts of food and 64 percent admitted to eating grass, fruits, immature food, and expired materials to satiate their hunger.The study was published at a time, when “Israel” has come under fierce criticism for using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare in violation of international law.Reports say the occupying entity is deliberately blocking the delivery of water, food, and fuel to Gaza, impeding humanitarian assistance and destroying agricultural areas in the besieged territory.The Euro-Med study also found that the rate of access to water in the Gaza Strip, including drinking, bathing, and cleaning water, is 1.5 liters per person per day. The amount is 15 liters less than the minimum amount of water required for survival.Examining the effects of malnutrition and a lack of access to clean drinking water, the study found that 66 percent of Gaza residents have experienced diarrhea, skin rashes, or intestinal diseases in the past month.