Thursday 21 December 2023 - 08:11

Over 2,800 Israeli Soldiers Receive Rehabilitation Treatment Amid Attacks on Gaza

Around 91% of the soldiers are defined as lightly injured, 6% as moderately and 3% severely, Haaretz newspaper said, citing data given by Limor Luria, head of the rehabilitation department, at a hearing with Health Warfare Commission.

The data showed that 18% of the soldiers were suffering from mental health difficulties and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Haaretz said that 48% of the soldiers have “injured limbs".

Israeli army figures showed that 463 soldiers have been killed and 1,860 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7.

Israel's air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attack by Hamas have killed at least 19,667 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 52,586 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The war has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 130 hostages remain in captivity.
