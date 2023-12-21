0
Thursday 21 December 2023 - 08:12

Most Israeli Startups Face Severe Fundraising Distress Amid Conflict

The survey, which polled over 500 Israeli startups, found that 56 percent of them remained with a cash reserve for six months at most, while a similar 56 percent rate anticipated that they would not be able to raise more capital at all, Xinhua news agency reported.

The three most common current challenges cited by the young technology companies in the survey were obtaining financing, locating customers, and overcoming local uncertainty.

The survey also found that 71 percent of the startups are currently raising funds or plan to do so within three months.

Moreover, about a third estimated that their next fundraising round will be a "down round" type, where the company sells shares at a lower price compared to the previous round.

Despite the many challenges, 64 percent of the startups expect growth in 2024, while only 12 percent forecasted closure or selling at a loss next year.

Most companies also predicted that the number of startup employees in Israel would increase by an average of 9 percent next year.

In late October, Israel allocated a total of 400 million shekels (109.46 million US dollars) to empower hi-tech startups during the conflict. 
