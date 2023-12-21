0
Thursday 21 December 2023 - 08:14

Terrorists Fail to Harm of Iranian Army's Convoy in Southeastern Iran

Story Code : 1103871
Terrorists Fail to Harm of Iranian Army
During the incident, none of the Iranian Army's crew was injured and only the vehicle's windows were slightly damaged.

Ansar al-Shaitan group has taken responsibility for this attack.

Counterrevolutionary satellite TV channels had falsely claimed that one person had been martyred in the incident, but no one was hurt.

Tehran says the separatist terrorist groups are supported by the US and Israel. These groups have been behind several deadly bombings, ambushes and other attacks on Iranian security forces and civilians in the region, as well as abductions.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
Yemen Ready to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by US: Official
Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Port of Eilat in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Targets Israeli Port of Eilat in Solidarity with Gaza
22 December 2023
US Rights Group Calls on ICC to Probe Israeli Commanders for War Crimes
US Rights Group Calls on ICC to Probe Israeli Commanders for War Crimes
22 December 2023
Rights Group Says Meta ‘Stifling’ Pro-Palestine Voices on Social Media
Rights Group Says Meta ‘Stifling’ Pro-Palestine Voices on Social Media
22 December 2023
Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation
Australia Rejects US Request to Join Red Sea Naval Operation
21 December 2023
Terrorists Fail to Harm of Iranian Army
Terrorists Fail to Harm of Iranian Army's Convoy in Southeastern Iran
21 December 2023
North Korea’s Kim Warns of ‘Nuclear Attack’ If Provoked with Nukes
North Korea’s Kim Warns of ‘Nuclear Attack’ If Provoked with Nukes
21 December 2023
Sayyed Al-Houthi Reminds US of Vietnam, Afghanistan: Not to Stand Idly By if America Attacks Us
Sayyed Al-Houthi Reminds US of Vietnam, Afghanistan: Not to Stand Idly By if America Attacks Us
21 December 2023
US, Allies Reportedly Mull Striking Yemen
US, Allies Reportedly Mull Striking Yemen
20 December 2023
Putin: Russia Ready to Talk on Ukraine
Putin: Russia Ready to Talk on Ukraine
20 December 2023
China Asks US to Stop Solely Blocking UN Res. on Gaza Truce
China Asks US to Stop Solely Blocking UN Res. on Gaza Truce
20 December 2023
Russian Diplomat: JCPOA Has No Alternatives, Its Relaunch Necessary
Russian Diplomat: JCPOA Has No Alternatives, Its Relaunch Necessary
20 December 2023
Report: Hostages Not
Report: Hostages Not 'Top Priority' for Israeli Intelligence
19 December 2023