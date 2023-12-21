Islam Times - A roadside mine exploded on the path of the service and support vehicle of the Iranian Army's 110th Salman Farsi Special Brigade in Shuro area of ​​Zahedan in Southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Balouchestan.

During the incident, none of the Iranian Army's crew was injured and only the vehicle's windows were slightly damaged.Ansar al-Shaitan group has taken responsibility for this attack.Counterrevolutionary satellite TV channels had falsely claimed that one person had been martyred in the incident, but no one was hurt.Tehran says the separatist terrorist groups are supported by the US and Israel. These groups have been behind several deadly bombings, ambushes and other attacks on Iranian security forces and civilians in the region, as well as abductions.