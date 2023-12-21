0
Thursday 21 December 2023 - 08:15

UN Agency: 90% of Gaza’s Population Displaced by Israeli Onslaughts

“Over 60% of the infrastructure in Gaza has been destroyed or damaged,” the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said in a statement, Anadolu news agency reported.

“This is a staggering and unprecedented level of destruction and forced displacement, taking place in front of our eyes,” it added.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on October 7.

At least 19,667 people have been killed and 52,586 others injured ever since, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 130 hostages remain in captivity.
