EU to Join US Coalition Patrol of Red Sea

Islam Times - The European Union said tonight that member countries will contribute to the US-led Red Sea patrol aimed at protecting Zionist regime shipping in the Red Sea.

The EU's top foreign policy official, Josep Borrell, said the union will join the US-led coalition, which was started to protect the Israeli regime ships in the Red Sea.The United Kingdom already joined the effort on Tuesday, sending its HMS Diamond, one of the Royal Navy's most advanced warships, to the region, the Independent reported.Earlier, Spain’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday denied Washington’s claims that it will participate in a multinational force to patrol the Red Sea.US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday said Spain would be among the countries joining the 10-nation security initiative to protect Zionist regime ships in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.The coalition includes Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles, and the UK.The United States formed this coalition to counter attacks by the Yemeni army on Zionist ships.The Yemeni army has announced that in retaliation for the Israeli army's attacks on Gaza and the killing of Palestinians, it will not allow the passage of ships destined for the occupied territories.