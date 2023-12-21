0
Thursday 21 December 2023 - 08:17

EU to Join US Coalition Patrol of Red Sea

Story Code : 1103874
EU to Join US Coalition Patrol of Red Sea
The EU's top foreign policy official, Josep Borrell, said the union will join the US-led coalition, which was started to protect the Israeli regime ships in the Red Sea.

The United Kingdom already joined the effort on Tuesday, sending its HMS Diamond, one of the Royal Navy's most advanced warships, to the region, the Independent reported.

Earlier, Spain’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday denied Washington’s claims that it will participate in a multinational force to patrol the Red Sea.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday said Spain would be among the countries joining the 10-nation security initiative to protect Zionist regime ships in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.

The coalition includes Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles, and the UK.

The United States formed this coalition to counter attacks by the Yemeni army on Zionist ships. 

The Yemeni army has announced that in retaliation for the Israeli army's attacks on Gaza and the killing of Palestinians, it will not allow the passage of ships destined for the occupied territories. 
