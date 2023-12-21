Cash Donations by Iranians to Gaza People Exceeds $2.24 Mln

Islam Times - A senior official at the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) says that Iranians have donated some $2.24 million worth of cash to the people in Gaza since the start of the current conflict in Palestine in early October.

Vahid Salimi, who leads IRCS’ organization of volunteers, said on Wednesday that cash donations by Iranians to the people of Gaza had exceeded 1.12 trillion rials since they began some 75 days ago.The announcement comes despite the fact that people in Iran are facing a cost of living crisis because of international economic problems caused by the war in Ukraine and the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the global supply and demand.It also comes as the IRCS has supplied dozens of aid cargoes to the people in Gaza through the Rafah border crossing in Egypt.