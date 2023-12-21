Pakistan Pledges to Beef Up Security at Common Border with Iran

Islam Times - The president of Pakistan promised that his country will do its utmost to ensure security along the common border with Iran after a recent attack by the Pakistani-based terrorists claimed the lives of a dozen Iranian Police forces in Rask.

In a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart on Wednesday, Pakistani President Arif Alvi expressed condolences to Iran on the martyrdom of a number of security guards in the recent terrorist attack in Rask.He emphasized that the Pakistani government will do its best to improve the security of the common border and prevent the activities of hostile and terrorist groups in those areas.Alvi then lauded the position of the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran in support of the oppressed Palestinian people, expressed his appreciation for the efforts of Iran in this matter, and said, “Coordinated and joint effort and action of Islamic countries can put extra pressure on the Zionists to stop their crimes in Gaza.”The president of Pakistan confirmed the opinion of his Iranian counterpart about the inability of the international organizations, including the UN Security Council, to defend the rights of the Palestinian people and stop the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza.“We must seek to seriously change the structure of international organizations, and Muslims must be pioneers in this field,” Alvi stated.Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, for his part, condemned the Israeli regime’s crimes and genocide of people in Gaza and denounced the inefficiency of the international organizations to stop these atrocities.He also stressed the importance of coordinated action by the Islamic countries in order to put pressures on the Zionist regime to stop the killing and crime machine in Gaza, his official website reported.Raisi then called on Pakistan to make more efforts to improve border security.Highlighting the great capacities of the two countries to expand cooperation, especially in the fields of energy, the Iranian president expressed hope that the authorities of the two countries would work more seriously to actualize these capacities.