Iran Deplores Taliban’s Restrictions on Afghan Women

Islam Times - Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations criticized the de facto Afghan authorities for their failure to achieve genuine ethnic and political inclusion in Afghanistan and imposing severe restrictions on women and girls, particularly their right to education.

In an address to meeting of the UN Security Council about the situation in Afghanistan, held in New York on Wednesday, Saeed Iravani said Iran has, in the Moscow format meeting on September 29 in Kazan, proposed establishing a regional contact group for enhanced and coherent engagement with the Taliban and encouraging them to honor their obligations.What follows is the text of his speech:Mr. President,I thank you for convening this meeting.I thank Ms. Otunbayeva, the Special Representative, and other briefers for their briefings.We take note of the Secretary-General’s report on the situation in Afghanistan (S/2023/941). The report highlights the unprecedented humanitarian challenges in Afghanistan, with over two-thirds of its population requiring assistance.The October earthquakes in Herat Province directly impacted over 150,000 people, exacerbating the situation. The revised Humanitarian Response, having received only 35% of the required $3.23 billion as of November 11, aims to assist 21.3 million people. Iran emphasizes the need for impartial humanitarian aid and the importance of lifting sanctions to support Afghanistan's economic recovery.Mr. President,Despite the de facto authorities' anti-terrorism efforts, the persistent presence of Daesh and Al-Qaida affiliates continues to pose a severe threat to Afghanistan and neighboring countries. The United Nations documented eight attacks by Daesh affiliates from the first of August to 7 November, specifically targeting civilians, with a notable focus on the Shia community.Mr. President,As a directly impacted neighbor dealing with the repercussions of the situation in Afghanistan, and hosting millions of Afghan people, Iran maintained its active engagement with the de facto authorities (DFA). This engagement was conducted both bilaterally and through neighboring and regional mechanisms like the Moscow format, aiming to enhance and improve the humanitarian situation and facilitate Afghanistan's economic recovery. From 4 to 10 November, Iran hosted a delegation of Taliban economic officials. Discussions focused on strengthening economic and trade ties, covering aspects such as trade, transit, transportation, infrastructure, and railways.Mr. President,The de facto authorities have not taken significant steps to achieve genuine ethnic and political inclusion in Afghanistan. Instead, they impose severe restrictions on women and girls, particularly affecting their access to education.In the Moscow format meeting on September 29 in Kazan (Russia), concerns were raised about restrictions imposed on women and girls, urging the establishment of a broad-based, inclusive government. In this meeting, Iran proposed establishing a regional contact group for enhanced and coherent engagement with the Taliban and encouraging them to honor their obligations.Mr. President,We commend the efforts of Mr. Feridun Sinirlioğlu during his mandate as Special Coordinator and take note of the independent assessment (S/2023/856). The assessment underscores the imperative of increased and coherent international engagement with the de facto authorities and highlights positive elements, such as advocating for national political dialogue to foster inclusivity and reconciliation among Afghan political actors. This approach is crucial for uniting Afghanistan toward a secure, stable, and prosperous future. The report also calls for swift international action to address the frozen assets issue and suggests a review of the sanctions regime.Regarding the proposed mechanisms in the recommendations, namely the international contact group and the appointment of a Special Envoy, Iran takes note but deems it premature to establish such mechanisms. We advocate for thorough discussions and comprehensive examination, considering existing regional mechanisms and UNAMA's mandate.Moreover, addressing the challenges and concerns faced by neighboring countries, which may differ from the priorities emphasized by donors and other stakeholders, could pose significant obstacles to the success of establishing such a contact group. Importantly, granting equal standing to specific NATO countries especially those accountable for the current situation in Afghanistan, without them fulfilling their responsibilities towards the Afghan people is both unfair and counterproductive.Meanwhile, we emphasize that international engagement should not only aim for normalization or recognition of de facto authorities; instead, it should contribute to improving the situation for the people, ensuring that they are the primary beneficiaries of any normalization process.In conclusion, we reaffirm once more our full support for UNAMA and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and emphasize the importance of maintaining their field presence.Iran remains steadfast in its commitment to close collaboration with neighboring countries, relevant partners, and the United Nations to promote lasting peace, security, and stability in Afghanistan. We hope that the de facto authorities will fulfill their international obligations, particularly in upholding their obligations to the neighbors.I thank you.